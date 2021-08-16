Senior Alert issued for Alexandria man last seen at Hilton hotel

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert Monday for a 65-year-old man who was last seen leaving the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center Sunday afternoon.

Robert Lee Johnson is described as having black and white hair, brown eyes and being five feet seven inches tall, according to State Police.

Johnson was reportedly wearing a red, white and black collared shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers when he left the hotel on foot.

He suffers from cognitive and vision impairments, and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

Contact the Alexandria Police Department with any information regarding his whereabouts at (703) 746-4444.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!