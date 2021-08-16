Watch
Senior Alert issued for Alexandria man last seen at Hilton hotel

Virginia State Police
Posted at 8:01 AM, Aug 16, 2021
ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert Monday for a 65-year-old man who was last seen leaving the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center Sunday afternoon.

Robert Lee Johnson is described as having black and white hair, brown eyes and being five feet seven inches tall, according to State Police.

Johnson was reportedly wearing a red, white and black collared shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers when he left the hotel on foot.

He suffers from cognitive and vision impairments, and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

Contact the Alexandria Police Department with any information regarding his whereabouts at (703) 746-4444.

