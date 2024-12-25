Watch Now
Police issue Senior Alert for missing Petersburg man

PETERSBURG, Va. —Virginia State Police and Petersburg Police have issued a Senior Alert for help finding Richard Ervin Flowers.

Flowers, 89, is described as a Black male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 182 pounds, with black eyes and a bald head.

He was last seen on December 24, 2024, at approximately 5 p.m. on Halifax Street in Petersburg.

Richard Ervin Flowers
Richard Ervin Flowers

At the time of his disappearance, he may have been wearing a black thigh-length coat, black shoes, and a black ushanka hat.

Flowers is presumed to be on foot and suffers from a cognitive impairment, which raises concerns about his health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding Richard Ervin Flowers' whereabouts is urged to contact the Petersburg City Police Department's 24-hour dispatch at 804-732-4222.

