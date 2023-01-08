Senior Alert: Missing 82-year-old Woodbridge woman driving Mercury Marquis is lost

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. -- State police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 82-year-old Woodbridge woman who told her family she was lost Saturday afternoon.

Mercedes Sanchez SHU reportedly left her home on Pearson Drive in Woodbridge around 12 p.m. and last made called her family around 2:45 p.m. saying that she was lost.

Virginia State Police

"Mercedes is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being listed as endangered," police said.

Police described SHU as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

SHU may be driving a 1998 Blue Mercury Marquis with Virginia license plates: 35156J, officers said.

Anyone with information about SHU's whereabouts is urged to call the Prince William Police Department at 703-792-6500.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

