Senior Alert: Missing 65-year-old Caroline County man last seen Wednesday morning

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- State police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 65-year-old Caroline County man last seen Wednesday morning.

Marshall Phillip Perkins was last seen on Justice Drive in the Lake Caroline area around 11 a.m., according to deputies with the Caroline County Sheriff's Office.

"He left the area on foot, and is presumed not to be in a vehicle," troopers said.

Perkins is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing roughly 150 pounds. He has green eyes and gray hair, according to troopers. He may be wearing a black 3/4 zip-up top, blue jeans and tan slip-on shoes.

"The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," troopers said.

If you have seen Perkins, call thee Caroline County Sheriff's Office at 804-633-5400.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

