Senior Alert issued for Albemarle man last seen headed to Food Lion

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. -- State police have issued a Senior Alert for a 78-year-old Albemarle County man with dementia last seen Friday evening headed to the grocery store.

Lawrence Thomas was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Secretary Sands Road, according to officials with Albemarle County Police.

Police said Thomas, who was last seen headed toward the Scottsville Food Lion, is believed to be driving a gray Nissan Rogue with Virginia tags ULP 1923.

Albemarle County Police Lawrence Thomas

Thomas is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

“The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” troopers said.

Albemarle County Police posted on Facebook around 11:25 p.m. to clairfy that Thomas' hair color was black and not gray as first reported.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Thomas is urged to call 911 or Albemarle County Police at 434-977-9041.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

