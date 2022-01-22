Senior Alert issued for missing 83-year-old Suffolk man

SUFFOLK, Va. -- The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Suffolk City Police Department on January 21st, 2022 at 1030 hours. The Suffolk City Police Department is looking for Norman Fletcher.

Fletcher is described as an 83-year-old Black man. He is 6’1”, weighs 210 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen on January 21, 2022, at 1100 hours on Nansemond Point Drive in Suffolk, Virginia.

A clothing description that he was wearing is unknown. He is possibly driving a grey 2008 Lexus ES-350 sedan displaying Virginia plates jmm-8980.

The missing senior suffers from cognitive and other impairments, and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency. Please contact the Suffolk City Police Department [24/7 dispatch] with any information regarding his whereabouts at 757/923-2350, or you may find complete information at twitter.Com/vspalerts.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!