Senior Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Caroline County man

Virginia State Police
Posted at 9:58 PM, Jul 07, 2021
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old Caroline County man.

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is looking for Arthur William Wick, Jr. He is described as an 80-year-old white man who is about 5-foot-5 and weighs around 190 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes.

He was last seen on Wednesday at 8 a.m. on Market Street in Port Royal, Virginia. He may have been headed to a doctor's appointment in Fredericksburg. Arthur is driving a green Volvo XC90 with Virginia license plates reading 84274H.

He suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff's Office at (804) 633-5400.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
