Senior Alert issued for missing 75-year-old Loudon County man

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a missing 75-year-old man on Tuesday night.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is looking for John Protopappas. He is described as a white man, about 5-foot-11 and weighing around 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and white hair and was last seen on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Waterford, Virginia.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve khaki button-down shirt and blue jeans and is possibly driving a 2012 blue Mercedez-Benz C300 with Virginia registration WNF-6981.

Virginia State Police

The missing senior suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at (703) 777-1021.