Senior alert issued for Fredericksburg man with cognitive impairment

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- A senior alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for 78-year-old Joseph Jackson who was last seen at his Fredericksburg home Wednesday morning.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said Jackson suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Jackson is described by authorities as a white man with blue eyes and white hair. He's six feet tall.

He could be driving a silver 2016 Jeep Cherokee with plates that read "Shoeless."

If you have any information about where Jackson may be, contact the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4483.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

