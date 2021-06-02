Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Senior alert issued for Fredericksburg man with cognitive impairment

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia State Police
JACKSON,+JOSEPH+SLIDE (1).jpg
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 11:07:50-04

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- A senior alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for 78-year-old Joseph Jackson who was last seen at his Fredericksburg home Wednesday morning.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said Jackson suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Jackson is described by authorities as a white man with blue eyes and white hair. He's six feet tall.

He could be driving a silver 2016 Jeep Cherokee with plates that read "Shoeless."

If you have any information about where Jackson may be, contact the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4483.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.