Senior Alert issued for missing 67-year-old Richmond woman

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 67-year-old Richmond woman.

The Richmond Police Department is looking for Carmelita Black. She is described as a 67-year-old woman who is 5-foot-5. She weighs around 130 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

She was last seen on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the area of Yorktown Avenue in Richmond. She was possibly wearing a long puffy coat, a Call of Duty t-shirt, orange pants and tan slide-on shoes.

The missing woman suffers from cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agencies.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Richmond Police at 804-646-6734.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!