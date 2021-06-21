Senior alert issued for 75-year-old Lynchburg woman

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- A senior alert was issued by Virginia State Police for a missing 75-year-old woman from Lynchburg, who was last seen at her home on Floyd Street Sunday night.

Lynchburg Police described Beatrice Resse Spencer as a five-foot-three Black woman with brown eyes and gray hair.

It's possible she is wearing a blue and white long sleeve shirt, three tank tops colored gold, beige and black with one tennis shoe and one slipper on, according to police.

Spencer suffers a cognitive impairment and police said her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Contact the Lynchburg Police Department if you see her at 434-847-1602.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

