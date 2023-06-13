Why Senator Warner thinks for firefighters need more money

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sen. Mark Warner (D - Virginia) got a firsthand look at aging fire station equipment in Richmond during a June 12 visit and stressed the need to renew funding for first responders.

Warner met with representatives from Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover and Powhatan counties and the City of Richmond; and discussed issues firefighters face and funding needs for gear, vehicles, mental health resources, cancer screenings and more.

"Sometimes there was squabbling between the city and the counties around the fact that in the first responder community that everyone was sitting at the same table and they all had agreement," Sen. Warner said.

The senator also said it is critical to put money into training and retaining firefighters.

Earlier this year, Warner voted for the Fire Grants and Safety Act legislation that would prevent two vital grant programs, The Assistance to Firefighters Grant and The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, from ending and extending until 2030. The two grants benefit fire departments and firefighters across Virginia, according to a press release from the senator.

