Sen. Mark Warner tours new Glen Allen prayer center

GLEN ALEN, Va. – Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) toured the new Jamatkhana, which is a prayer space for the growing Islamic community, in Henrico County on Saturday morning.

Warner started out meeting with key Islamic Central Virginia and state leaders before sitting down for a roundtable to learn more about the group's needs and how they continue to help Afghan refugees.

More than 76,000 Afghans have come to the U.S. since the fall of their government to the Taliban in August, according to the Associated Press.

A majority have so far settled in communities with established Afghan communities, including Northern Virginia and the surrounding D.C. area; Northern California and Texas.

“This is part of the changing face of Virginia,” Warner said. "And I think Virginia is stronger because of the diversity of faiths and people, and the fact that we come here, embrace each other as Americans."

Warner said he continues to push for safety of Afghans who worked closely with the U.S. government.

The senator voted to send humanitarian aid to the country following the U.S. withdrawal of the country.