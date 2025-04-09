Person, 2 dogs injured in Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One adult was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and two dogs are receiving veterinary care following a house fire in the 5400 block of Seminary Avenue this morning, according to Henrico Fire.

Henrico Fire was dispatched at 7:22 a.m. for reports of a structure fire at a single-family residence. The first units were on the scene at 7:26 and observed heavy fire from the front of the home and the roof. Crews immediately initiated their response.

One adult was home and asleep when the blaze began and said they were alerted to the fire by their smoke detector. They exited the home before firefighters arrived and were transported to an area hospital for mild smoke inhalation. Two other residents weren’t home at the time of the fire.

Two dogs were also in the home when the fire broke out. Both were unresponsive when Henrico Fire arrived but were quickly revived after EMTs administered oxygen. Both were transported by Henrico Animal Protection to an area veterinarian for treatment.

The situation was marked under control at 7:50 a.m.

Henrico Fire Marshal Scott Sutton said this morning’s fire underscores the importance of working smoke alarms.

“What we had today was a situation where a smoke alarm provided a resident with an opportunity to exit a burning structure before it was too late," Sutton said. "We encourage everyone to test their smoke detectors regularly and place at least one on each level of their home.”

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

