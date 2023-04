HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A tractor-trailer crash has closed Interstate 95 south near Doswell Sunday morning.

Traffic was being diverted off the interstate at the Doswell exit (Exit 98), according to VDOT officials.

Traffic was backed up roughly 2.5 miles as of 10 a.m. .

"Expect delays and seek alternate routes," officials warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

