Semi driver wanted in multi-car crash on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- State police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer wanted in hit-and-run crash involving two other vehicles on Interstate 95 in Richmond Sunday afternoon.

Troopers were called to a three-vehicle crash on I-95 north near mile marker 71 just before 2:30 p.m.

"A Mini Cooper and a pickup truck were struck by a white tractor-trailer," a state police spokesperson said. "The tractor-trailer left the scene and continued north on I-95."

The big-rig, which was white and had a sleep cab, might have taken the Maury Street exit, troopers said. The cab's front driver's side should have extensive damage.

Neither the driver of the pickup nor the driver and passengers in the Mini Cooper were hurt, according to state police.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, troopers said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about the tractor-trailer is urged to contact Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

