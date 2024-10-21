Watch Now
Semi hauling pumpkins overturns along Interstate 95 in Colonial Heights

Pumpkin truck overturns
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A tractor-trailer hauling pumpkins overturned along Interstate 95 in Colonial Heights Saturday night.

Troopers were called to the wreck on the right shoulder of I-95 south near the Temple Avenue exit at 9:40 p.m., officials said.

The driver was not injured and no other cars were involved, according to troopers.

Officials with state police said the investigation into what caused the wreck is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

