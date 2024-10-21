Semi hauling pumpkins overturns along Interstate 95 in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A tractor-trailer hauling pumpkins overturned along Interstate 95 in Colonial Heights Saturday night.

Troopers were called to the wreck on the right shoulder of I-95 south near the Temple Avenue exit at 9:40 p.m., officials said.

The driver was not injured and no other cars were involved, according to troopers.

Officials with state police said the investigation into what caused the wreck is ongoing.

