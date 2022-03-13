2 injured in crash that closed Interstate 85 north

PETERSBURG, Va. – State police are investigating a crash that injured two people and closed a stretch of Interstate 85 north in Petersburg Saturday morning.

Troopers said they were called for a report for a wreck on the interstate around 8 a.m.

Officials said 34-year-old Rousselin Haiti of Florida had stopped his tractor-trailer on the right shoulder.

When Haiti got out of the truck, he was hit by a Honda Accord.

Haiti and the unnamed driver of the Honda were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

The incident closed a stretch of the interstate for about 30 minutes and backed up traffic for about a mile.

Troopers said their investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.