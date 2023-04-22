Semi hauling 43,000 lbs. of dog food overturns; I-195 north closed near Bryan Park Interchange in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A wreck involving two tractor-trailers has closed Interstate 195 north in Richmond's Scott's Addition neighborhood early Saturday morning.

VDOT officials said the crash happened around 5 a.m. on the curve of the interstate near Broad Street (mile marker 5) not far from the Bryan Park Interchange.

Traffic is being diverted to Patterson Avenue, VDOT officials said.

"Expect delays and seek alternate route," VDOT officials warned.

State police said one of the tractor-trailers, which was carrying 43,000 pounds of dog food, overturned in the crash.

One person was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to troopers.

Officials said charges are pending in the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

