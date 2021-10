HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A wreck involving a tractor-trailer has snarled traffic along Interstate 95 near Ashland Friday afternoon.

VDOT officials said the interstate's northbound left and center lanes are closed near mile marker 92.

As of 2:20 p.m., there was a three-mile backup.

"Use alternate routes and expect delays," officials warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!