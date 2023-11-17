'So many people smiling' as volunteers thank Richmond veterans with home-cooked meal

RICHMOND, Va. -- Veterans received a hearty and warm home-cooked meal last Saturday in Richmond thanks to organizers from We R Me Foundation and the Village Children and Family Services.

Jalil Sydnor, a 12-year-old Martin Luther King Middle School student, could have spent his Saturday morning doing just about anything. Sleeping in, playing video games or even hanging out with his friends. But he only had one mission in mind for this special day.

"I feel like everybody has to play their part," Jalil, who helped prepare food and set the tables, said. "Especially in blessings like this because it's very important that we help each other in the community and build each other up."

WTVR Jalil Sydnor

Volunteers took extra care setting the scene for a special community dinner on Veterans Day to bring Richmond together over a hot meal.

"I feel like everybody has to play their part," Jalil, who helped prepare food and set the tables, said. "Especially in blessings like this because it's very important that we help each other in the community and build each other up."

Lakesha Broussard teamed up for a second year with Sulaymaan Alkarriem, hosting the community dinner at his Selfie Museum on Broad Street.

"So we wanted to do something that's a little different and do it a little bit earlier. Especially with the temperatures being a little colder outside," Broussard, with Village Children and Family Services, said. "We wanted to make sure we provided gloves and hats and things like that but also let people know you can take a moment out and just have a good fellowship with other people."

WTVR Lakesha Broussard

Alkarriem with the We R Me Foundation said he is a "big believer in giving back and your blessings will come from other angles."

"Everybody isn't fortunate enough to have resources or situations to give back, and the fact that I do, I do all I can to try to give back to those around me," Al Karrien said.

In addition to the home-cooked meal, volunteers provided warm clothing for those who need it.

Lawrence Robinson, who attended the dinner, said he was grateful for the meal and called the day "great."

"We R Me Foundation shows the embodiment of the heart of Sumo Alkarrriem has a heart just like his father for the community," Robinson said. "And I'm proud of what he did for the community today. There are so many people smiling and happy for what they received today, which is love and a good meal."

WTVR Sulaymaan Al Karrien

Chanel Williams, one of the volunteers to helped make the meal possible, said the day was all about love.

"It's easy to say I love you but it's a little bit harder to show it. So, we are showing we love the community by giving our time because we could be anywhere, but we are right here with you guys," Williams said.

At last year's inaugural event, volunteers fed about 150 people.

"You just never know how you can impact someone's day," Broussard said. "One of the things I love is that we have people who were here last year, who are back again, and they talk about how that one day impacted their life. So, I love hearing the stories about what people have gone through and what things like this really mean to them."

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.