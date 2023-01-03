Seek mental health help now, therapist says

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new year often means a new start for people seeking to improve their lives. However, anxiety and depression can be amplified by the winter chill and darkness associated with this time of year.

Dr. Darren Moore has practiced as a licensed marriage and family therapist for nearly two decades. He also teaches at Northwestern University.

Moore said a resolution should never make you feel worse about yourself.

“I think when people create resolutions, sometimes they get caught up in the hustle of that they then sometimes feel like they may fall short. Then they will just simply give up,” Moore said.

Not being able to keep a resolution may lead to feelings of shame and guilt.

“I think it's more important to think about what are your goals. What are you willing to do to reach your goals in the new year?” Moore said. “I always think about now's the time when we encourage patients to go get a physical with their primary medical professional. Now, it's also a time to reach out to your mental health professional.”

A Gallup poll found that the share of Americans who considered their mental health to be “excellent” or “good” was at its lowest point ever.

Moore offered this advice to someone who has been contemplating seeking help from a mental health professional but hasn’t yet made that call or sent that email.

“I think it's important for people to recognize that mental health treatment is just like any other type of treatment that you would receive," he said. "If you want to learn the skills, the strategies, the techniques, to improve on your own mental health, to improve your relationships to improve your marriage, or your dating relationship, or your couple relationship — why not take the step and reach out to a professional and get a little assistance?”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org

