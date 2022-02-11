Troopers: Driver attacked by man who stole pickup after I-95 crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are looking for a driver who was attacked by a Fredericksburg man on Interstate 95.

The incident began on Thursday just before 11 a.m. when police were alerted to a single-vehicle crash in the median of I-95 in Hanover County.

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old Fredericksburg man, exited his Honda Accord and walked up to the southbound shoulder and began trying to get a vehicle that had pulled over to help him at the scene of the crash.

At one point, the man walked into southbound traffic and was hit by a minivan. The minivan pulled off to the right shoulder and the man walked back to the left shoulder.

The man then began talking with a driver of a pickup truck that had pulled off to the left shoulder. As they began walking away from one another, the man jumped into the idling pickup truck, pulled into southbound traffic and drove away.

When the stolen pickup truck reached the 92-mile marker on I-95, the man pulled off onto the left shoulder, got out of the truck and walked into southbound traffic.

At one point, he stood in front of a small, dark-colored sedan and then jumped on the hood of the car as it tried to drive away. The man slid himself off the car's hood only after being confronted by another bystander who stopped at that scene.

As soon as the state trooper arrived on the scene, the man surrendered. He was transported to VCU Medical Center and is being held on an Emergency Custody Order for evaluation. Multiple charges are pending at this time.

State police would like to speak with the driver and any other passengers who were in the small sedan that was attacked by the Fredericksburg man during the course of the incident.

State Police is also encouraging anyone else who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

