Special 'Secretariat bourbon' includes mash made with grain from Meadow Event Park

RICHMOND, Va. — In honor of the 50th anniversary of Virginia-native Secretariat winning the Triple Crown, Virginia ABC stores will be releasing "Secretariat Reserve Straight Bourbon" from Ragged Branch Distillery in Charlottesville.

The bourbon's mash features grain grown at Meadow Event Park in Caroline County, where Secretariat was born and raised.

The bottle features custom artwork of the famed horse, who still holds the fastest time record in each of the three races — the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes — that comprise the Triple Crown.

The bourbon will be released in Virginia ABC retail stores on April 22 in limited quantities. There will also be some bottles available at the Ragged Branch Distillery store in Charlottesville.

All bottles are 750ml, 100 proof and priced at $99.99.

Secretariat’s jockey during the Triple Crown races, Ron Turcotte, has autographed 187 bottles that will be offered by online lottery for retail customers. All entries received during the entry period, March 29 to 31, will have an equal opportunity to win. More details about the lottery can be found here.