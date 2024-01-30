Search warrant reveals new details in Hanover County hostage situation

HANOVER COUNTY, Va., — A search warrant obtained by CBS 6 is revealing more details about the Hanover warehouse fire that preceded a hostage situation.

Hanover County deputies alleged Cedric Smith may have set a fire at an Atlee Commons Drive warehouse where he worked prior to holding his ex-wife hostage in her Rapidan Way home during the morning of Tuesday, January 23.

An affidavit included with the search warrant of the Rapidan Way home stated a Richmond judge had granted the ex-wife a protective order against Smith.

Deputies found a semi-automatic pistol, 40 caliber cartridge cases, 2 phones, 9mm cartridge cases, and two Smith and Wesson magazines inside the home.

The sergeant on scene said he could smell gasoline outside the home and Smith told negotiators "he just wanted to talk to his wife.”

“He advised after talking with her he would release her with the firearm,” according to the affidavit.

The documents stated Smith was also seen on camera inside the warehouse with a backpack sprayer on prior to the fire.

During the 911 call back at the Rapidan Way home, a male is reported saying that he was going to set the whole house on fire.

Smith also had the backpack sprayer with a strong odor of gasoline in the home along with black tactical style clothing and his handgun when he was found dead, according to the affidavit.

The ex-wife was released without physical injuries.

