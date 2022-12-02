Search for suspect underway after trooper injured in I-295 traffic stop

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- A police search is underway for a suspect involved in a traffic stop that injured a police officer.

On Friday just after 4 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a car that was traveling 97 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-295 in Henrico County near the Hanover County border. The car pulled over onto the shoulder.

During the traffic stop, the suspect and the trooper engaged in a brief altercation. During the altercation, the trooper was pulled into the suspect's vehicle. The suspect then took off, driving up to 115 miles per hour for about a mile before crashing into two tractor-trailers. He then ran from the scene.

Virginia State Police, Henrico Police and Hanover Police are using a helicopter, drones and K-9s to find the suspect.

The trooper injured in the incident has only minor scratches and bruises.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.