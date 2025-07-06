Troopers search for man wearing gray sweatpants who scaled fence at Virginia psychiatric hospital

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — State police are searching for a man they say escaped from a Virginia psychiatric hospital by scaling a fence at the historic property on Saturday morning.

Troopers said 50-year-old Glenn Jefferson Large Jr. was last seen climbing over a fence surrounding Eastern State Hospital around 10:15 a.m.

Large was wearing gray sweatpants and a sweater, according to officials.

"While there is no indication that the individual poses an immediate threat, local and state authorities are urging residents not to approach the subject and to call 911 immediately if seen," troopers said.

Eastern State Hospital, which was founded in 1770 and is dubbed "America's First Mental Health Facility," is located on 500 acres in James City County not far from Williamsburg.

If you have seen Large or have any information about his whereabouts, call Virginia State Police at 804-750-8789 to submit tips.

