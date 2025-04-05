Watch Now
Search underway for cockpit door that 'ripped off' during flight over Virginia: 'Please do not touch'

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A search is underway for a single-engine plane's cockpit door that troopers said "ripped off" during a flight over Loudoun County, Virginia, Saturday morning.

Officials with Virginia State Police said troopers were called to the incident around 9 a.m. after a small, two-seater aircraft's cockpit door ripped off in flight.

The pilot, a 63-year-old man, was able to safely land the fixed-wing aircraft at Leesburg Airport, troopers said. He was not injured.

Troopers said the pilot had been flying near the Round Hill area of Loudoun County.

The cockpit door is white with maroon markings and roughly 3 1/2 feet long and 2 1/2 feet wide, according to troopers.

If the door is spotted, neighbors are urged to call Virginia State Police at 804-750-8798 immediately.

"Please do not touch the door," troopers said.

The NTSB and FAA were notified of the incident, officials said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

