CBS 6's Sean Robertson honored at inaugural 100 Men of Color gala in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Longtime CBS 6 Sports anchor and reporter Sean Robertson was honored during the inaugural 100 Men of Color Black Tie Gala and Awards at Richmond's historic Hippodrome Theater on Friday.

The gala celebrated the "power of family, friends and community, as we honor the past, the present and the future," according to organizers.

The evening was dedicated to men who have demonstrated excellence in a variety of professions, including business, education, entrepreneurship, entertainment, sports, government and public service, while making a lasting impact in their communities.

The award ceremony not only highlighted leaders in Central Virginia but brought the community together through inspirational speeches, live guest performances and music.

