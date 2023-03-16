41-mile trail on abandoned Seaboard Coast Line rail corridor would link 5 Hampton Roads cities

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Seaboard Coastline Trail, a 41-mile long trail connecting five Hampton Roads cities planned along an abandoned rail corridor, could soon become a reality.

The City of Suffolk Parks & Recreation Department is conducting an open house-style Public Hearing to present the proposed trail alignments for the 3C and West segment portions of the Suffolk Seaboard Coastline Trail.

The meeting is Tuesday, April 4, from 5 - 7 p.m. at the East Suffolk Recreation Center located at 138 South 6th Street, Suffolk.

The multi-modal trail is planned along the abandoned Seaboard Coast Line Railroad corridor.

The original master-planned trail extends from downtown Suffolk in a northeasterly direction toward the Suffolk/Chesapeake City line. Ultimately, the trail will be part of the planned multi-city 41-mile-long South Hampton Roads Trail that will link the Cities of Suffolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Typical trail section will consist of a 10-foot wide asphalt path with a 2-foot wide gravel shoulder.

Segment 3C is a 2.7-mile segment from Nansemond River High School to the northern terminus of Segment 3B, approximately 1.3 miles east of the Route 58 overpass at Nansemond Parkway. Segment West will extend the existing trail an additional 3.3 miles from the end of Prentis Street to Kenyon Road.

The open-house style meeting will provide attendees the flexibility to join anytime during the two-hour period to share their input on the proposed trail alignments without a need for a formal presentation.

Project concept plans, design plans, display boards, information regarding the tentative project schedule, environmental documentation, and informational brochures will be available for public review.

City staff and design personnel will be available during this time to answer questions and offer insights.

For those unable to attend the public hearing, comments may be submitted by mail or email to the Department of Parks and Recreation, Attention: Christy Fisher, 134 South 6th Street, Suffolk, VA 23434, or cfisher@suffolkva.us.