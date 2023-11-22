Watch Now
Scott’s Shawarma spinning out of Scott’s Addition in favor of the Fan

BizSense
Posted at 6:33 AM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 06:33:09-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- After forging a following from behind a deli counter in Scott’s Addition, Mahmoud Farah is looking to turn his shawarma spot into a proper restaurant in the Fan.

Farah’s Scott’s Shawarma will leave its current post within the Scott’s Provisions market at 1400 Roseneath Road in favor of a new spot at 814 N. Robinson St., near West Broad Street.

A Palestinian native who got his start in restaurants in Queens, New York, Farah opened Scott’s Shawarma in early 2022 and can still be regularly found behind the counter, carving meat from a vertical spit and wrapping shawarma and falafel in pita.

Farah quickly built a loyal following, for which Farah credits his homemade sauces and marinades, along with the spices and ingredients he says his family still ships to him from Jerusalem.

