Scott’s Addition tattoo shop Moving Mountains on the move to Arts District

RICHMOND, Va. -- Spurred by the pending redevelopment of its building in Scott’s Addition, a local tattoo shop has landed in the Arts District.

Moving Mountains Tattoo Collective recently reopened at 20 E. Broad St. after relocating from the Dairy Building at 1600 Roseneath Road.

Owner Lake Stephens said she set out to find a new home for her nearly 3-year-old shop because of the Dairy Bar property’s pending demolition, which prompted other tenants including Tang & Biscuit and Biscuits & Gravy to abruptly close over the summer.

The tattoo parlor is now leasing about 1,400 square feet in a space that came available when architecture firm Hickok Cole moved its office to Scott’s Addition in the spring.

“I really fell in love with Scott’s Addition while we were over there, so I was trying to look for spots there,” Stephens said. “But I originally wanted a shop in the Arts District. I love being over there, the community, the culture and the general vibe definitely fits us. Once I saw (20 E. Broad St.), I didn’t even bother looking at other spots. I just knew, like, this is it for us.”

