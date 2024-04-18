Scott's Addition parking spot battle plays out in Richmond court

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an attempt to free up its Scott’s Addition real estate for redevelopment, a D.C.-based firm is questioning a Richmond judge’s ruling. Dalian Development is asking Richmond Circuit Judge Richard B. Campbell to reconsider part of the ruling he handed down last month that could preclude a Dalian-owned parking lot at 3210 W. Marshall St. from being developed until 2040.

The 51-spot parking lot is leased to Hem + Spire, a North Carolina firm that owns a mixed-use complex across the street at 1300 MacTavish Ave. Dalian is looking to redevelop the lot, which is part of the 2.6-acre former Party Perfect complex that it bought in 2018, but Hem + Spire’s lease on the lot runs through 2030. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.