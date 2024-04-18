Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Scott's Addition parking spot battle plays out in Richmond court

West Clay Street parking lot
Richmond BizSense
A 51-space parking lot fronting West Clay Street is at the heart of the legal dispute.
West Clay Street parking lot
Posted at 9:00 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 09:00:35-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an attempt to free up its Scott’s Addition real estate for redevelopment, a D.C.-based firm is questioning a Richmond judge’s ruling. Dalian Development is asking Richmond Circuit Judge Richard B. Campbell to reconsider part of the ruling he handed down last month that could preclude a Dalian-owned parking lot at 3210 W. Marshall St. from being developed until 2040.

The 51-spot parking lot is leased to Hem + Spire, a North Carolina firm that owns a mixed-use complex across the street at 1300 MacTavish Ave. Dalian is looking to redevelop the lot, which is part of the 2.6-acre former Party Perfect complex that it bought in 2018, but Hem + Spire’s lease on the lot runs through 2030. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone