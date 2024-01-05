Watch Now
EAT Restaurant Partners owner says Scott's Addition food hall is off the table

BizSense
Posted at 6:53 AM, Jan 05, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- For the second time in recent years, an effort to bring a food hall concept to Scott’s Addition has fallen through.

EAT Restaurant Partners is no longer planning to open a food hall at 3017 W. Leigh St., company president Chris Tsui confirmed.

EAT, whose portfolio counts about a dozen restaurants in the region including Fat Dragon and Pizza & Beer of Richmond, bought the warehouse at the corner of Summit Avenue and Leigh Street for $3 million in 2022 and announced plans to convert it into a food hall with six stalls, many of which would be home to new concepts from EAT.

After renovations began, EAT’s plans hit a snag last year with a legal dispute with its contractor. The company then attempted to move forward with the project, but Tsui said this week it ultimately pulled the plug, though he did not elaborate as to why the decision was made.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

