Hayrides, mechanical bull coming to Scott’s Addition Fall Fest

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond church is bringing the rural atmosphere into the city to celebrate Fall in Scott’s Addition.

Jason Nicholas serves as pastor of The Chapel at 1808 Mactavish Avenue in Scott’s Addition.

Pastor Nicholas and his congregation are bringing back the Fall Fest for a second year on Sunday between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The church will close off the street and provide hayrides, axe throwing, a mechanical bull, climbing wall, food and more.

“This year was really just an opportunity for us to do something in that community,” he explained. “Come and join, have some fun, and bring the kids.”

Nicholas described the event as free fun for the entire family

