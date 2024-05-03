Watch Now
Richmond gym owner opens events venue in former Studio Two Three in Scott’s Addition

BizSense
Posted at 6:48 AM, May 03, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A local gym owner’s new events business is picking up where a long-running arts nonprofit left off in Scott’s Addition.

The Workshop by T&D recently opened an event venue at 1400 Mactavish Ave., where it has taken over about half of the building formerly occupied by Studio Two Three.

Behind The Workshop concept is Kerith Rae, who is also the owner of Tequila & Deadlifts in the Fan.

Rae said that while she considers Tequila &amp; Deadlifts a success after five years in business at 2614 W. Cary St. , the events venue is expected to serve as a new revenue stream to help support the gym, which she would like to expand with a second location.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

