Hanover man who said he was a victim of a sextortion was later arrested on child pornography charges

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with child pornography and animal sex abuse-related crimes.

Scott Ryan Matthews, 31, was booked at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond after his September 27 arrest.

"Matthews originally reported being a victim of a sextortion on September 24, 2024," a Hanover Sheriff's spokesperson wrote in an email. "It was later determined he was in possession of child pornography and sexual abuse materials related to animals. Upon this discovery, Matthews was taken into custody."

Anyone with information about Matthews was asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

