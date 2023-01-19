'Hero' Virginia deputy shot by Christmas Day murder suspect released from hospital

HAMPTON, Va. -- Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers, 55, was released from Riverside Regional Medical Center Hospital Wednesday morning after he was shot in the line of duty by a suspect wanted in a murder on Christmas Day.

The father of two came out to dozens of law enforcement officers from several different agencies cheering him on. He gave them fist bumps before getting into a car that was escorted by police to take him home.

Chambers wasn’t ready to do any formal interviews but told News 3 Reporter Antoinette DelBel he’s thankful for all the support.

“How are you feeling deputy?” DelBel said.

Chambers said, “I’m doing all right. Thank you.”

His boss, Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan, planned the surprise send-off. O’Sullivan said he’s been visiting his deputy and close friend of almost 30 years in the hospital every day.

“He’s a fighter and a tough guy and he’s going to continue to do well and he’s got the best care imaginable here at the hospital,” he said.

Doctors at Riverside helped Chambers get back on his feet.

“He’s doing great,” said Riverside Regional Medical Center Hospital President Michael Oshiki. “The more fit someone is and healthy, the faster their recovery. Deputy Chambers is fit and that is certainly something that helps in recovery.”

Antoinette DelBel/WTKR

During a traffic stop in Hampton on January 11, Deputy Chambers, who’s also an investigator on the U.S. Marshals Task Force, was trying to arrest Lamont Lewis for allegedly killing his wife on Christmas Day.

When Lewis got out of the car, he started firing at task force agents and they returned fire, according to Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot.

Lewis and Chambers were struck during the exchange of gunfire.

Lewis later died at the hospital.

Chambers was hit twice - underneath the collarbone and in the thigh.

Sheriff O’Sullivan said after the shooting, Chambers was in critical condition and underwent surgery.

“When that call came out, my heart sunk but I knew it was Scott, so I knew he’d be going home,” said O’Sullivan.

Chesapeake Sheriff's Office Deputy Scott Chambers

Chambers embraced family and friends once he got home. He said was thankful for all the support.

“He’s truly a hero, public servant and a guy that just wants to go out and take the worst of the worst off the streets,” O’Sullivan said. “We’re so excited for Scott to be going home.”

Riverside’s hospital president said Chambers will be in rehab for the next several weeks.