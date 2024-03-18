Where you can check out free Science Museum of Virginia passes

RICHMOND, Va. -- For some families, there may be barriers that prevent someone from accessing the exhibits and educational material at the Science Museum of Virginia (SMV).

SMV’sVirginia C. Ellett Deputy Director for Education Timshel Purdum and her team sought out ways to help connect those families to the West Broad Street museum.

“If you're new to the area or you might have some financial challenges, but you really want to check out what the museum is all about — we try to find different pathways for that. The library passes is one option,” Purdum explained.

Each library branch in Richmond, Powhatan, Petersburg, and Williamsburg was given a bright orange, plastic family pass to check out. The pass is good for two adults and four children in the same family.

You don’t have to be a parent or guardian to take advantage of the passes either. They can be checked out for two weeks at a time.

“We're hoping that folks that check out a library pass at one of their local libraries and have an opportunity to fall in love with the museum,” Purdum said. “We want to put science in the hands of all Virginians.”

SMV employees designed and built the passes using a 3D printer in house in their makerspace called The Forge.

SMV is a proud member of “Museums For All,” a nationwide museum initiative for free and reduced admission depending on the museum.

The museum offers a $25 membership for families who are eligible for the program.

