Richmond experiences the solar eclipse outside the Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- About 700 people packed the Science Museum of Virginia Monday afternoon, all in an attempt to check out the eclipse at the museum's new open space.

All eyes were on the sky at the epicenter of science in Richmond.

"I thought that was a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event and so I told the kids that they had an appointment at their school for an early dismissal but our appointment was with the eclipse, not a doctor’s one," Hollee McGinnis said.

Meanwhile, young Mason and Evan who were also in attendance, wore special shirts for this special kind of science lesson.

"Is this a bit cooler than going to school? Yes," they said. "I hope to see something really cool."

For some, the real star of the show was a woman selling moon pies and eclipse gum to those ready to take in the eclipse.

And others, take pride in showing folks the celestial show that went on for over two hours across the country.

"This is a telescope that's designed especially for looking at the sun, safely," said Perry Barker of the Atmospheric Club. "It's always amazing to see something astronomical happening in the sky."

For 10-year-old Mason, viewing the eclipse got him just one step closer to his dream job of becoming an astronaut.

"It was amazing," Mason said. But his brother disagreed. "No, it was not, it was boring."

The next time another solar eclipse rolls around, it'll be 2044, and Mason, 34 years old, may just be an astronaut by then.

