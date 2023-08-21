Are schools fully-staffed for the first day back?

CENTRAL VIRGINIA — Ahead of the first day of school on Monday, CBS 6 check in with school districts to see what their current staffing needs are.

Chesterfield County Public Schools classrooms are 99% staffed, but they still need teachers — especially instructional assistants.

They also need 55 bus drivers but said every route is covered and 80 candidates are going through medical and background checks before training.

According to the Henrico Citizen, Henrico County has 122 openings among teachers but said that every classroom is covered.

65 bus drivers are still needed to be fully covered with substitutes in case of illness in Henrico. They are also hiring new security officers.

There will be a job fair August 29 at the Twin Hickory Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Hanover County, they reported four teaching vacancies and 43 open bus driver spots. Openings are posted on their school jobs web page.

And in Richmond, there are 184 teaching vacancies and 29 openings in support staff. There is also a need for 16 bus drivers.