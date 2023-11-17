How a father-daughter relationship prompted School of Rock to open in Midlothian

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- When School of Rock Midlothian opens on Saturday, it’ll mark a new era for Brian McRay.

McRay spent the previous 30 years working in emergency services.

"When my daughter graduated from high school after spending 10 years in School of Rock programming, this is what I wanted to do," he said. "I wanted to change my focus on how I help people from the emergent to let's start in the beginning. So that's how I got here."

The Swift Creek-area business has 4,000 square feet of studio space for musicians of all ages who are not only learning to play an instrument but to perform.

It’s McRay's relationship with his daughter that showed him just how much a musical community can do for a kid.

“Confidence, building friendships and that camaraderie, accountability, she had to know her parts and team could succeed, accountability to each other," he said.

As the school opens for tours and lessons, it’ll be another proud dad moment for Bryan McRay.

"I'm very proud of them to see the work that they put in, come to fruition on stage and look at their parents and their parents, I can see the feeling that I had when I was in their seat. And that's one of the things that I tell our new students and our parents, is that I come to this not only as the business owner, but as parent."

Bryan’s daughter spent years at the Short Pump School of Rock. The Midlothian location is only the second in our area among some 500 around the globe.

