U-Haul used to steal from Virginia school construction site, sheriff says

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — Spools of electrical wire, plumbing, and other buildings materials were stolen from a school construction site in Brunswick County, Virginia, according to the sheriff’s office. The new school is located on Planters Road.

Investigators believe the theft happened on December 15 when, at around 6:28 p.m., they were made aware of someone at the site who should not have been there.

"After quickly arriving at the location, deputies discovered several cut locks/cables to gates and storage units along with a vehicle left inside the fenced area," a sheriff's office spokesperson said. "It is believed that several people and vehicles were possibly involved in this crime including a large U-Haul truck."

Anyone with information or security camera that may have recorded helpful clues was asked to call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133.

