Mom who got on school bus to curse out kids regrets using slur, but not her actions

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A North Carolina woman faces multiple charges after a video went viral showing her boarding a school bus and using profanity and a racial slur toward students.

Samantha Spoor, 35, was arrested and charged Friday with communicating threats, trespassing, and disorderly conduct. She was released after posting a $2,000 bond.

The incident occurred Thursday, May 15, when Spoor boarded a Currituck County Schools bus.

In the video, Spoor can be heard using explicit language and a racial slur.

Spoor told WTKR her son attended Moyock Middle School and had allegedly been bullied.

She claims she had previously approached the school's principal and the district's transportation department about the alleged bullying.

"I wouldn't use the same language. But I'd do it all over again to protect my kid," Spoor said.

According to Spoor, moments before she got on the bus, kids were allegedly kicking her son. She has since pulled her son out of the school.

An arrest warrant obtained by WTKR alleges Spoor threatened to "physically injure the person of multiple children" on the bus and yelled, "I will f*** you up" while pointing at the children.

The bus driver's written statement claims that when she opened the bus door to let kids off, Spoor "marches on there cussing everyone out, threatening to beat these kids a**. Saying racial slurs several times."

The statement also alleges this wasn't the first such incident involving Spoor.

Despite her use of the racial slur, which Spoor did not deny, she says her comments were not racially motivated. She claims the threats made on the bus were directed at the parents of children who were allegedly bullying her son, although the warrant did not mention anyone's presence other than Spoor, the students, and the bus driver.

Christina Bailey, who says her student was the target of the racial slur, expressed her disappointment with the situation.

"It is very disappointing to see that an adult would act this way toward children," Bailey said.

When asked about the incident and Spoor's allegations of bullying, a Currituck County Schools spokesperson said the district continues to review protocol and procedures related to bus safety but did not address the bullying claims.

Spoor's next hearing is set for June 27.