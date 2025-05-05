School bus hits Hopewell home, no students seriously hurt

HOPEWELL, Va. — Four students and a Hopewell school bus driver suffered minor injuries when their bus ran off the road and slammed into a home, according to the school system. The crash was reported at about 8:12 a.m. Monday along the 3400 block of Clay Street.

"It appears that the weather may have played a factor, but the accident is still under investigation," a Hopewell Schools spokesperson told CBS 6.

No one was inside the home when the bus struck.

Work crews are stabilizing the structure before removing the bus from the house.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

