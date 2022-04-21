Wreck sends school bus into ravine; Hull Street Road closed in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIED COUNTY, Va. – A wreck involving a school bus has closed westbound Hull Street Road near Pocoshock Boulevard in Chesterfield County Thursday afternoon.

First responders were called to a crash at Hull and Pocoshock just before 3:50 p.m.

A photo submitted to WTVR CBS 6 by Christian Davies shows a school bus went over a guardrail and landed on its side in a ravine.

There was no word on injuries at last check.

“Use alternate routes and expect delays,” VDOT officials warned.

WTVR CBS 6 has multiple crews headed to the scene. This is a developing story.