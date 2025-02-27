Police: Students taken to hospital for observation after school bus hit and run

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a school bus crash that occurred Thursday morning at the intersection of Elkhardt Road and Pocoshock Boulevard in Chesterfield County.

Officers responded to the scene around 9:15 a.m. following reports of a hit-and-run incident involving the bus.

Preliminary information indicates that the bus do not sustain significant damage.

Several children on board were taken to the hospital for evaluation, although the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Authorities have not released details about the vehicle involved in the crash or the specific school to which the bus was assigned.

The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected as more information becomes available.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.