Dog grooming chain Scenthound opens near Innsbrook

BizSense
Posted at 6:15 AM, May 10, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- After a couple years working on the corporate side of dog grooming franchise company Scenthound, Richmond-area resident Freddie Harris has jumped into the role of franchisee.

Harris recently opened his own Scenthound location at 10921 W. Broad St. in the Colonnades West shopping center near Innsbrook.

The new 1,200-square-foot dog washing and grooming business in Henrico is planned to be the first of three locations to open around town in the coming months.

Scenthound’s space at Colonnades West was formerly occupied by a tutoring business. The dog groomer is in the B suite of the same retail strip as Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Akoya Japanese Kitchen.

