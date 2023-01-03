Saying goodbye to Candace Burns

RICHMOND, Va. -- After eight years on the CBS 6 anchor desk, Candace Burns is leaving Richmond.

Burns arrived in Richmond in 2014 to anchor the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. News with Bill Fitzgerald.

In 2015, she assisted with launching the CBS 6 Problem Solvers, helping viewers get answers from people in authority.

Her weekly Our RVA stories often highlighted community members who might otherwise be missed by local news.

During the pandemic, she helped WTVR start The Rebound Richmond. The segment focused on how the community navigated COVID-19.

Candace is leaving Virginia to embark on a new chapter of her life as a newlywed in Texas.