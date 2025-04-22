The names of 12,000 slain Virginia veterans will be read aloud at the Virginia War Memorial this Memorial Day

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia War Memorial will honor the memories of nearly 12,000 Virginia men and women killed in combat since World War II by saying their names aloud during the “Say Their Names Marathon” this Memorial Day.

Memorial officials anticipate it will take around 12 hours to read all the names. The event is scheduled to begin once the annual Memorial Day ceremony ends, around 12:45 p.m., and is expected to run until around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 27.

"Our greatest mission at the Virginia War Memorial is to recognize, remember and honor the Virginia heroes who died fighting for our Commonwealth and our Nation. We pursue and fulfill this mission not just on Memorial Day, but every day of the year,” Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle said. "By reading these names aloud during our inaugural Say Their Names Marathon, we can assure that each of those included here are remembered by all who hear them."

Anyone interested in taking part in the marathon by reading names can register here.

The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond. The annual Memorial Day ceremony will stream live on WTVR.com.

